Kangana Ranaut questions interfaith marriages as she reacts to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce

As Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their divorce, Kangana Ranaut has shared a post on social media reacting to the same.

Last weekend, the industry had witnessed one of the most heartbreaking news as and Kiran Rao had announced their divorce. The duo had called off their 15 years marriage and released a joint statement about the same mentioning that they will continue to be devoted parents for their son . Aamir and Kiran’s divorce had left everyone shocked and brimming with an opinion. Amid this, , who is known for being vocal about her views on everything happening around her, took to social media and shared her views on Aamir and Kiran’s divorce.

Sharing a long note in her Instagram story, Kangana had questioned interfaith marriages post Aamir and Kiran’s divorce. The Queen actress wrote, “At one point in Punjab, most families raised one son as a Hindu and another one as a Sikh. This trend has never been seen among Hindus and Muslims or Sikhs or Muslims, or anyone else with Muslims for that matter, with Aamir Khan sir's second divorce I wonder in an interfaith marriage why children come out only Muslims. Why woman cannot continue to be Hindu? with changing times we must change this, this practice is archaic and regressive... if in one family if Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, RadhaSwami and atheists can live together then why not Muslims? Why must one change one's religion to marry a Muslim?”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post here:

Meanwhile, Aamir and Kiran had called their divorce a mutual decision. Their statement read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.” They had also expressed their gratitude towards their families and friends for their support and understanding. “We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” the statement had concluded. For the uninitiated, Aamir had married Kiran in 2005 post his divorce from his first wife Reena Dutta.

Also Read: Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan keep their promise to friend Amin Hajee despite divorce announcement, Here’s how

Share your comment ×