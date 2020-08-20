  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut questions Rhea Chakraborty's need to hire a criminal lawyer: How come she got him within a day?

Kangana Ranaut has never backed out when it comes to voicing her opinions on important topics. She has recently raised some questions about Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.
19th August was a historic day for all the fans and family members of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Supreme Court finally ordered the transfer of his case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut who has been at the forefront in seeking justice for the late actor has spoken up on Rhea Chakraborty. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the actress has questioned Rhea’s need to hire a criminal lawyer if she has not done anything.

Kangana begins by revealing that she herself has faced criminal charges. However, the actress adds that she would have to wait for almost a week to get an appointment from Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer. She further questions how the latter got him within a day while mentioning the amount of money that he charges. Kangana further raises a question on Rhea as to what is the need to hire such a big lawyer if the latter is innocent.

The actress mentions that some people have been helping Rhea Chakraborty. Not only that but she also says that the Akhtar family has appealed from the latter’s side to the Women Commission. Kangana further adds that they did not raise an issue when certain people called her names and circulated morphed images. She then makes a shocking revelation about having complained to the Women Commission. However, they allegedly told her that they can’t take the complaint as Rakesh Roshan is a friend. Kangana also took a dig at Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and others for not raising a voice in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

