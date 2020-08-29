  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut questions Rhea’s claims of Sushant’s mom’s depression: Why don't his siblings show signs then?

Kangana Ranaut has been raising her voice for Sushant Singh Rajput since his untimely demise. In a recent interview, she spoke her mind about Rhea Chakraborty’s recent interviews and had some questions for her.
34468 reads Mumbai Updated: August 29, 2020 07:11 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently under investigation by the CBI and Rhea Chakraborty is among the prime suspects. Amid this, she appeared in several interviews and claimed that Sushant’s mother too was suffering from mental illness. Now, Kangana Ranaut has questioned Rhea’s claims in a recent interview with a news channel. Kangana has been following the case closely and has been raising voice for justice for Sushant from the beginning. She even demanded a CBI investigation for Sushant’s case. 

Now, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana claimed that she heard Rhea’s interviews to various channels and she had some questions for her. She pointed out Rhea’s claim that Sushant’s mother also suffered from mental illness and asked her if that is the case, then why his siblings did not show any signs of the same. She further stated that depression does not equal to suicide and that no doctor would ever say that. She said, “The chances of suicide because of depression, that too for many years not a few months, is very less. Almost nil. So to say that because he committed suicide because of depression is not right.”

Questioning Rhea’s claims of Sushant’s mother’s depression, Kangana said, “Medical science says, Depression, mental illness is dormant in a human body, even if it is genetic. So, unless it is triggered, or stress doesn't stimulate, it remains dormant. Sushant had siblings too, it must be in their genes too then. Why don't they show any signs?”

Kangana even questioned Bollywood over their stance on mental health issues in the interview and asked that if anyone saw the signs of any issues with Sushant, did anyone try to help him or curb them or did anyone act responsibly. Kangana has several times raised her voice for Sushant and she even called out an award show for not acknowledging his films like Chhichhore. She was among the first people to stand up for Sushant and ask for a CBI investigation. 

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. 

Credits :Republic TV

