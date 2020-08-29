Kangana Ranaut questions Rhea’s claims of Sushant’s mom’s depression: Why don't his siblings show signs then?
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently under investigation by the CBI and Rhea Chakraborty is among the prime suspects. Amid this, she appeared in several interviews and claimed that Sushant’s mother too was suffering from mental illness. Now, Kangana Ranaut has questioned Rhea’s claims in a recent interview with a news channel. Kangana has been following the case closely and has been raising voice for justice for Sushant from the beginning. She even demanded a CBI investigation for Sushant’s case.
Now, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana claimed that she heard Rhea’s interviews to various channels and she had some questions for her. She pointed out Rhea’s claim that Sushant’s mother also suffered from mental illness and asked her if that is the case, then why his siblings did not show any signs of the same. She further stated that depression does not equal to suicide and that no doctor would ever say that. She said, “The chances of suicide because of depression, that too for many years not a few months, is very less. Almost nil. So to say that because he committed suicide because of depression is not right.”
Questioning Rhea’s claims of Sushant’s mother’s depression, Kangana said, “Medical science says, Depression, mental illness is dormant in a human body, even if it is genetic. So, unless it is triggered, or stress doesn't stimulate, it remains dormant. Sushant had siblings too, it must be in their genes too then. Why don't they show any signs?”
Kangana even questioned Bollywood over their stance on mental health issues in the interview and asked that if anyone saw the signs of any issues with Sushant, did anyone try to help him or curb them or did anyone act responsibly. Kangana has several times raised her voice for Sushant and she even called out an award show for not acknowledging his films like Chhichhore. She was among the first people to stand up for Sushant and ask for a CBI investigation.
Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Oh my god kanagna just shut up!!! How can you be so negative do you live with the family how do you know none of them showed a sign of depression. You claim to have taken up classes did you study anything??? I used to really like you I thought you spoke really well on topics but now you are going too far. Even if sushant didn't have depression there are people who do and you are making everyone feel that it's not okay that it's terrible they have it. You are taking away all the work ppl have done to make people feel okay about depression and get help.
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
She is both ignorant and toxic - a very dangerous combination. If a condition runs in the family, descendants are vulnerable but it's not necessary every family member will inherit and suffer from it. Has she never been to a doctor or hospital where they ask for medical history of a patient's parents? Medical records ask if parents have had diabetes, cancer etc because its genetically possible to inherit these though not every single child does.