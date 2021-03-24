Kangana Ranaut on Ram Gopal Varma's tweet on Thalaivi: Appreciate you cause you don’t take anything seriously

Kangana Ranaut has released the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi on her birthday. Director Ram Gopal Varma also congratulated the actress for mind blowing trailer.

released the trailer of her forthcoming film Thalaivi. The film has been in news ever since its announcement. And on her birthday she released the much-awaited trailer of the film. Fans have been praising the trailer and some have even commented that her fifth national award is guaranteed. Celebrities like Mrunal Thakur, director Hansal Mehta also congratulated the actress. The film is based on the life journey of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and late actress J Jayalalithaa.

Director Ram Gopal Varma also took to his Twitter handle and praised the trailer. He wrote, “Hey @KanganaTeam I might disagree with u on certain overreaches in some specific regions but I want to salute u for being so super duper special #ThalaiviTrailer is just MINDBLOWING and I am sure JAYALALITHA must be thrilled in heaven.” To which Kangana replied, “Hey sir... I don’t disagree with you on anything... I like and appreciate you very much, in this dead serious world where egos and prides get hurt so easily I appreciate you cause you don’t take anything seriously not even yourself.... Thank you for compliments.”

Kangana Ranaut launched the trailer in a grand event and she had revealed about learning the Tamil language. She said, “I took that as a challenge but this man only rejected me.” Explaining it further, Kangana said, “I had the learnt the language to speak but I would not say that my accent was right. My accent is no where close to being right. But I could just learn the words and that also very difficult for me to be honest. Tamil, particularly is very difficult like Sanskrit.”

Take a look at tweet here:

Hey sir... I don’t disagree with you on anything... I like and appreciate you very much, in this dead serious world where egos and prides get hurt so easily I appreciate you cause you don’t take anything seriously not even yourself.... Thank you for compliments. https://t.co/bF8XpI83yG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2021

The film is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vibri Media in collaboration with Karma Media And Entertainment. The film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on April 23, 2021. The film will feature Arvind Swamy as MGR, Bhagyashree, and Madhoo. For the film, Kangana had gained 20 kilos of weight to play the tutorial role.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut on learning Tamil for Thalaivi: I took it as a challenge to learn it but my accent wasn’t right

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×