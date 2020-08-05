  • facebook
Kangana Ranaut on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: What could not happen in 500 years, happened this year

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi praying at Ayodhya and called it a memorable picture.
The 5th of August 2020 turned out to be a historic day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya and laid a 40-kg silver brick for a grand Ram temple after participating in a "Bhoomi Pujan" attended mostly by spiritual leaders. The enormous event received attention from all over as it was the first time since India went into a state of lockdown that an event on this massive scale was organised. There were scores of reactions from political as well as Bollywood circles. One such celeb to strongly feel about this event was Kangana Ranaut

The actress took to Twitter to share a picture of PM Modi praying at Ayodhya. While sharing it, Kangana wrote, "What could not happen in 500 years happened this year.... this is not picture of the day but the moment of many centuries #JaiShreeRam #RamMandirAyodhya." 

She also shared another photo of Ram and tweeted that it is a 'way of life'. "Shri Ram established highest standards of self sacrifice for the well being of others, only mortal bodies die qualities don’t die...(1/2) #JaiShriRam #RamMandirAyodhya," she tweeted. 

Further adding, "...today Bharat is establishing Ram Rajya again the most glorious civilisation of all time where Ram is not just a King but a way of life."  Take a look at her tweets below: 

On Wednesday, apart from the Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court also announced the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI. Since the past few weeks, Kangana has been demanding for the same along with millions of other fans. 

