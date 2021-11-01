Kangana Ranaut to Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone: Take inspiration for your rangoli design from these stars

Kangana Ranaut to Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone: Take inspiration for your rangoli design from these stars
Kangana Ranaut to Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone: Take inspiration for your rangoli design from these stars (Pic credit - Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)
It is that time of the year again when each and every house, each and every street is lit up. One of the best festivals of India, Diwali, is celebrated with great pomp and show. People love to dress up, decorate their houses and most importantly eat good food. Well, one of the iconic things that are attached to this festival is Rangoli. You would observe almost every house having a beautiful rangoli at their door and even our Bollywood celebs are not left behind when it comes to making rangolis. From Kangana Ranaut to Shilpa Shetty, almost every actress makes a pretty rangoli on Diwali. 

Now that Diwali is just a few days away, we bet that you would have already finalized the design of your rangoli this year. If not, then worry not as we have your back. We will list down the pictures of actresses posing with the rangolis they made so that you can take cues for your design. 

Shilpa Shetty 

This one is for then beginners. If you are not a pro in making a rangoli then worry not. Can you see the way Shilpa Shetty is able to easily trace a design from the stamp? Well, you could use a stamp to make the trickiest designs within minutes. In this video, Shilpa and her son Viaan are happily making rangolis. 

Kangana Ranaut 

This one is for the people who know are a pro at making delicate designs. Kangana was clicked making a rangoli on the sets of her movie Manikarnika. The huge rangoli would be an instant winner amongst your guests if you are able to get the details perfectly.  

Urmila Matondkar 

If you do not want your rangoli to be the typical one with colours then go for flower rangoli just like Urmila Matondkar. The actress made a pretty and simple flower design and decorated it with flower petals.  

Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone 

Ranbir and Deepika made one of the prettiest rangolis while promoting their film Tamasha. If you want something very unique then you can make a combination of flower petals and colour rangoli just like them. 

Deepika ranbir

