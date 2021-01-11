Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli can't be summoned until Jan 25, get relief from arrest: Bombay HC on sedition case

On Monday, the Bombay High Court granted relief to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel as well as protection from arrest till 25 January in sedition case.

and sister Rangoli Chandel appeared before the Mumbai Police last week in a sedition case. The sisters were asked to appear to record their statement after a case was filed against them last year for hurting religious sentiments and "trying to create hatred and communal tension" via their tweets. On Monday, the Bombay High Court granted relief to Kangana and Rangoli as well as protection from arrest till 25 January.

Until that date, the Mumbai Police has also been directed not to question the actress and her sister. Kangana and Rangoli arrived at the Bandra police station on 8 January amid heavy security that has been given to the actress. She was interrogated by the police from 1 pm to 3 pm. However, Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare informed the court on Monday that the actress left before the interrogation was completed.

"She (Kangana) left even before we could complete the interrogation, claiming she has professional commitments. We will call her again for interrogation. What is wrong in cooperating," Thakare said. To this, Justice Manish Pitale said, "She was there for two hours. Is this not enough? How many more hours do you need for cooperation?"

The FIR was filed against Kangana and Rangoli by a certain Ali Sayyad, a casting director and fitness trainer. The court has now adjourned the hearing till 15 January.

After her police station appearance, Kangana had tweeted, "If you are anti India you will find lot of support, work/rewards, and appreciation. If you are a nationalist then you will have to stand alone, be your own support system and appreciate your own integrity. After hours of grilling at police station on my way to Bhopal #Dhaakad."

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut says she's flattered post fans claim Taapsee copied her shoot: I'm most mimicked after Big B

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×