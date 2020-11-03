Kangana Ranaut & Rangoli Chandel dress their traditional best at cousin Vishu's wedding; See PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel recently attended the wedding festivities of one of their cousins. Check out the pictures.

is currently at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh where she has been attending the wedding festivities of not only her brother Aksht and also of her cousins. The actress has been sharing pictures from the celebrations from time to time. Recently, she attended the wedding ceremony of one of her cousins, Vishu, and also shared her stunning pictures on social media. While fans are in awe of Kangana’s look, her sister Rangoli has shared a few more pictures.

Both Rangoli and Kangana look amazing as they deck up in traditional attires for their cousin’s special day. The actress looks ravishing in a salwar kameez and a matching green choker necklace that she wears along with the same. Her sister, on the other hand, is seen wearing a green and red saree teamed up with a matching blouse. Meanwhile, Rangoli has also added a caption that reads, “Today my darling cousin Vishu got married to Pari, Many congratulations to Pammi Bua ji and Ranbir Buaye ji, wishing lovely couple a happy married life.”

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently prepping for her next movie Tejas in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. The actress attended a few workshops for the same at her hometown that came to an end a few days back. Apart from that, she will also be seen in the biopic Thalavi in which she plays the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Kangana has another project titled Dhaakad lined up in her kitty.

Credits :Rangoli Chandel Instagram

