Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai police; To appear before cops on November 10

Days after an FIR was registered against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel for allegedly dividing communities through their social media posts, Mumbai Police have summoned the sisters to appear next week

is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is known for her bold and unabashed views. The diva believes in wearing her heart on the sleeve and doesn’t shy away from expressing her opinions on almost every matter even if it leads to criticism. However, the actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel had landed in legal trouble after an FIR was registered against them for allegedly dividing communities with their social media posts. Following the FIR, the Mumbai police have now summoned Kangana and Rangoli to appear before the cops.

According to a recent update in the case, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress and her sister have been asked to appear from the investigating officer next week. “Mumbai Police summons actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli to be present before it on November 10. The summons pertain to an FIR registered against them after court orders on allegations that they tried to create a divide between communities through social media posts,” ANI had tweeted. To note, this isn’t the first time that Kangana and Rangoli have been summoned for investigation in the sedition case. Earlier, the ladies were asked to appear before the cops on October 25 and October 26. However, the Judgementall Hia Kya actress had sought time till mid-November citing her brother Aksht’s wedding and the functions for the same.

Mumbai Police summons actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli to be present before it on November 10. The summons pertain to an FIR registered against them after court orders on allegations that they tried to create a divide between communities through social media posts — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui had responded to the summons earlier and tweeted, “My clients Ms. Kangana Ranaut & Ms. Rangoli Chandel will not be attending the Police Station on 26th & 27th because of Wedding preparations & ongoing functions in their hometown concerning their younger brother. I have responded to the summons & sought time after 15th of Nov.”

Meanwhile, Kangana and Rangoli are currently in their hometown and are gearing up for Aksht’s wedding celebrations. She was recently spotted extending invites to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur for Aksht’s D-Day.

