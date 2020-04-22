From Kangana Ranaut to Ranveer Singh : Bollywood stars who starred on Marathi comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya

Marathi comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya's popularity has grown ten-fold ever since it started and has even attracted top Bollywood stars who make an appearance to promote their films.

The Hindi television platform has scores of reality shows. From singing and dance to comedy, the TV-watching audience is in for a treat almost every other weekend. Similarly, when it comes to regional television, Marathi comedy show titled Chala Hawa Yeu Dya is a huge hit among audiences in Maharashtra and across India. The show which first began in 2014 has grown over time to become one of the top comedy shows today. Its popularity has even taken the show international with the cast and crew filming the series in exotic foreign locales.

Much like the Hindi version of The Kapil Sharma Comedy Show, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya also has talented Marathi actors like Bhalchandra Kadam, Bharat Ganeshpure, Sagar Karande, Kushal Badrike and Shreya Bugade in the leading roles. The show's host is actor Nilesh Sable who often invites celebrities to witness the madness. The show's popularity has grown ten-fold ever since it started and has even attracted top Bollywood stars who make an appearance to promote their films. In the last few years, celebrities like , , , , Kangana and even have filmed episodes with Chala Hawa Yeu Dya cast. Not just that, the cast has also often left them in splits.

So, let's take a look at the top Bollywood stars who have graced the sets of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya:

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma for Jab Harry Met Sejal

and Kiran Rao: The couple appeared on the show for a Gudi Padwa special episode and raised awareness about water scarcity in rural Maharashtra.

Salman Khan for Sultan

Sridevi and Nawazuddin for Mom

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and director Rohit Shetty for Simmba

for Rangoon

and Kriti Sanon for Panipat

