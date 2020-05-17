Kangana Ranaut with Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor; which pairing do you want to see on screen? COMMENT
Kangana Ranaut is busy spending her lockdown amidst her family and her stunning home in the hills. While she is at it, the actress is also busy keeping her fans updated as well as giving interviews on Instagram Live sessions. In one such interview with Pinkvilla, the 'Queen' actress had revealed that Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor feature on her potential list of actors who she wants to work with in the future.
Back in March, Kangana had said, "I am really meaning to work with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, both, provided we have an equal chance." She had also added that she wants to recreate something like A Star Is Born, which featured Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the lead, with the 'Gully Boy' actor. "Ranveer's energy is too volatile. Ranveer and I can do something like that," Kangana said adding that his restless energy would perfectly fit the character.
It is a known fact that Kangana is a self-made star. From acting to direction, Kangana has aced multiple filmmaking facets effortlessly. From Queen to Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana has been at the forefront of many films. While the actress has been open about getting equal representation in films, Kangana is also experimental with films like Judgementall Hai Kya.
So, who do you think would be the perfect onscreen couple? Let us know in the comments below.
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
Kangana and ranveer will be magic
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
why would she work with them when their films don't offer much for female actresses they should stick to Alia, Ananya, Sonam etc Kangana & Tabu should work with real talented actors not overrated mediocre one
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
As of now she (Kangana) will a perfect match for KRK (Kamaal R Khan),l.
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
None of them.. I want to see Kangana with Ayushmann Khurrana.
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Kangana and ayushmann <3
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
No one..
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She should be paired with both.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Kamal rashid khan (krk)
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Don’t think either of them will ever work with her.