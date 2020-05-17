Kangana Ranaut with Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor; which pairing do you want to see on screen? COMMENT

Kangana Ranaut had once revealed to Pinkvilla that Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor feature on her potential list of actors who she wants to work with in the future. What do you think? Comment below.

is busy spending her lockdown amidst her family and her stunning home in the hills. While she is at it, the actress is also busy keeping her fans updated as well as giving interviews on Instagram Live sessions. In one such interview with Pinkvilla, the 'Queen' actress had revealed that and feature on her potential list of actors who she wants to work with in the future.

Back in March, Kangana had said, "I am really meaning to work with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, both, provided we have an equal chance." She had also added that she wants to recreate something like A Star Is Born, which featured Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the lead, with the 'Gully Boy' actor. "Ranveer's energy is too volatile. Ranveer and I can do something like that," Kangana said adding that his restless energy would perfectly fit the character.

It is a known fact that Kangana is a self-made star. From acting to direction, Kangana has aced multiple filmmaking facets effortlessly. From Queen to Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana has been at the forefront of many films. While the actress has been open about getting equal representation in films, Kangana is also experimental with films like Judgementall Hai Kya.

