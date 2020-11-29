Kangana Ranaut reaches out to PM Modi after Wajid Khan's wife talks about in laws harassing her to convert

In a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut reacted to Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh opening up about the harassment she experienced from the late musician's family for not converting into Islam.

Five months after his sudden demise, Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh Khan opened up about being married to the late music composer. In a post on Instagram, she revealed suffering in an inter-religion marriage. Kamalrukh, who is a Parsi by birth, said she was being harassed by her in-laws into converting into Islam. Her revelation came as anti-conversion law make the headlines. Following her post, Bollywood actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts. She reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and posed a thought-provoking question.

"I want to ask @PMOIndia minority that don’t do sympathy seeking drama, beheadings, riots and conversions, how are we protecting them? Parsis shockingly decreasing numbers Reveals India’s own character as a mother, child who does most drama unfairly gets most attention and advantages. And the one who is worthy, sensitive most caring and deserving ends up being a nanny to the one who keeps throwing fits.... we need to introspect #anticonversionbill," she pondered.

Check out her tweets below:

She is my friends widow a parsi woman who is being harassed by her family for conversion. I want to ask @PMOIndia minority that don’t do sympathy seeking drama, beheadings, riots and conversions, how are we protecting them? Parsis shockingly decreasing numbers ( cont.) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 29, 2020

Reveals India’s own character as a mother, child who does most drama unfairly gets most attention and advantages. And the one who is worthy, sensitive most caring and deserving ends up being a nanny to the one who keeps throwing fits.... we need to introspect #anticonversionbill — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 29, 2020

As for Kamalrukh, in her elaborate post on Instagram, she shared Khan's family resorted to “scare tactics to make her convert included taking her to court seeking divorce.” She added that she was devastated, and felt betrayed. “The harassment from his family continues. I stand fighting for the rights and inheritance of my children which have been usurped by them. All this because of their hatred against me for not converting to Islam. Such deep-rooted hatred that even the death of a loved one could not move," she said.

ICYMI, read the whole post here: Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh opens about in-laws harassing her to convert to Islam: Felt betrayed & devastated

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×