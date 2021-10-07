Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aryan Khan’s drug case after Hrithik Roshan’s post for the star kid?

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been in the headlines for almost a week now and for all the wrong reasons. The star kid is currently under the custody of NCB after a Goa bound cruise party was busted. Since Aryan has been taken in the custody, many Bollywood celebs have come out in open and stood in support of both King Khan and his son. Kangana Ranaut who is known for always being vocal and expressing her views without any fear too took to her Instagram stories to react on this matter today. But, interestingly her story came right after Hrithik Roshan’s post who spoke in support of Aryan. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote a long note. She wrote, “Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan’s defence…We make mistakes but we mustn’t glorify them…I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions…Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger….It’s good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it’s criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong….#Word.”

For the unversed, just sometime back Hrithik Roshan too took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of Aryan Khan and wrote a long note for him. 

Hrithik wrote, “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff ... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes, failings, victories, success ... they're all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know, that You can grow better with them all. I’ve known you as a kid and I’ve known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’re your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots ... I promise you, It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man.”

ALSO READ: NCB might seek Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s extended custody after arrest of a foreign national; Report

Comments
Anonymous : She's always prematurely including herself into the spotlight.. Never a smart move without all of the facts
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : I can't believe that Hrithik gave another chance to Sussanne & Kangana duo to talk / comment about him. Worst pr ever.
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Oh so everyone agree with her in this but doesn't see that she kept her mouth shut till Hrithik made statement ...Double standards rocks
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : While the media and NCB is busy harassing Aryan drugs must be being consumed at various high profile parties all over the country. NCB should bust those parties but looks like arrest of celebrity kid will give them more credibility and coverage. Wah!!
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Not surprisingly, she has to say something only when hrithik/alia/taapsee/karan/javed are in scene.. i am wondering why ppl does not see her facade. She can stoop down to any level
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : spot on! birds of the same feathers flock together.. hrithik isn’t a saint himself. he cheated on his wife with various women.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Rightly said / do not glorify what he did.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Stalker !
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Agree with her
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Why RSs goons were dragging Aryan from the ship then taking selfies with him ?
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Say no to drugs
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : More power to NCB
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : I support Kangana very first time.
REPLY 5 4 hours ago
Anonymous : she was in lucknow recently and mentioned nothing about what happened in lakhimpur
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : I normally don't agree with her but in this case, I do. Hrithik defending aaryan, really? is he getting paid or something or I though He had some decency.
REPLY 4 7 hours ago

