Kangana Ranaut reacts to Donald Trump's take against Joe Biden: Drug accusation is better than sexist comment

Donald Trump recently shared a tweet in which he asked his opponent Joe Biden to take a drug test. Here's what Kangana Ranaut has to say about the same.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: September 27, 2020 11:23 pm
Kangana Ranaut is known to be quite vocal about her opinions. The actress has been making a lot of headlines ever since she joined Twitter sometime back. Very recently, she also raised her voice against the Bollywood drug nexus. Now, the Manikarnika actress has opined her views on a tweet shared by US President Donald Trump. It so happened that Trump has asked his opponent Joe Biden to take a drug test on his official Twitter handle thereby grabbing attention.

Kangana has now responded to the same and also praised Donald Trump’s preference of language in doing the same. The actress has said that instead of the content, she appreciates the context of the tweet. She then writes, “Accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatizing mental illnesses.” Kangana further adds that one must know from the view of society what one recognizes as truly shameful.

Check out her tweet below:

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in her hometown Manali. She came to Mumbai on 9th September only to find that BMC officials have partially demolished her office in the city. However, the demolition by the civic body was stopped through an intervention by the Bombay High Court. The actress left for her hometown soon after that. However, she did ask for a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the BMC for the damage incurred by her office. She further added that she would continue working from the ruins of the office. 

