Kangana Ranaut reacts to FIR against her with THIS throwback photo

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Kangana Ranaut is the Queen of controversies. She attracts controversies every other day. The actress never shies away from expressing her views and is quite vocal about her feelings. The Panga actress recently called the farmer’s protest a Khalistani movement and called them Khalistani’s. This did not go down well with the Sikh community and FIR was filed by Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, along with leaders of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee against the actress. Well, now Kangana has taken to her Social Media handle to share a picture of her and responded to the news of an FIR like a boss.

Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback picture of her in which she is wearing an all-black attire. The actress looks stunning in a thigh-high slit skirt and a backless crop top. She stands in quite a style with one leg up as she bends ahead holding a wine glass in her hand. Sharing this picture the actress wrote, “Another day another FIR…Just in case they come to arrest me…mood at home.”

Take a look:

Well, this is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has landed in legal trouble. A few days back, she had remarked on the Indian freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi. Her remarks were not welcomed by the netizens and political parties who badly trolled her on social media.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Thalaivii. She is gearing up for her next release Dhaakad. She will be seen in the role of Agent Agni. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

