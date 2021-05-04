Kangana Ranaut REACTS to her Twitter account being suspended: I’ve many platforms I can use to raise my voice

As Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was suspended today, here’s what the actress has to say about it.

made her ways to the headlines this morning as her Twitter account was suspended. This happened after she was allegedly accused of inciting violence through a series of tweets. According to media reports, the micro-blogging site took the decision of suspending Kangana’s account after she had tweeted a picture of a horrifying rape victim from Bengal on the social media platform. While her post was widely criticised by the netizens, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress went on to tweet against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee post the Assembly Election results.

While her Twitter account suspension has got the nation brimming with an opinion, Kangana has also reacted to the same. In a statement, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress stated, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering.”

Meanwhile, Kangana has released a video on alleged Bengal violence. In the video, she was seen criticising the state government for letting this violence happen in West Bengal. She captioned the video as, "Distressed, beyond words, death of democracy important message for our government #BengalBurning #bengalviolence."

