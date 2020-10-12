Kangana Ranaut reacts to Karan, SRK & other productions uniting against media houses: File a case on me also

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to react to the news of Bollywood production houses led by Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and others filing a case in Delhi High Court against top media houses.

In the latest development, after several top production houses led by , , , , and more moved to Delhi High Court against top media houses and their journalists for irresponsible reporting, has taken to social media to react strongly to it. The actress, who has time and again raised her voice against Bollywood, took to her Twitter handle and called out the production houses for their action.

Kangana took to Twitter and wrote, "Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it’s lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack." The actress reacted strongly and mentioned that they can go ahead and file a case against her too. However, she claimed that it would not stop her from going against them and 'exposing' them.

Further, she continued, "Big heros not only objectify women but also exploit young girls, they don’t let young men like Sushant Singh Rajput come up, at the age of 50 they want to play school kids, they never stand up for anyone even if people are being wronged before their eyes #BollywoodStrikesBack." She further took a jibe at Bollywood coming together and questioned why only a few men from Bollywood families run the industry. She wrote, "Their is an unwritten law in the film industry ‘you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours’ the only basis of their loyalty to each other. Since I am born I am seeing only these handful of men from the film families run the industry. When will this change? #BollywoodStrikesBack."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's reaction on Producers uniting against top media houses:

In subsequent tweets that she wrote in Hindi, Kangana even questioned why Bollywood is having issues if due to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, certain issues are cropping up related to the industry. Not just this, Kangana even mentioned that she has been raising her voice against bullying in Bollywood since a long time. However, she claimed that due to all of it, an actor lost his life.

Take a look at the tweets:

बॉलीवुड के गटर में रेंगने वालों अब पता चला कैसा लगता है जब सारे देश के सामने बेइज़्ज़त किया जाता है, निशाना बनाया जाता है,आइसलेट किया जाता है। क्यूँ कहीं छुप या भाग जाने का मन कर रहा है? तुम इतने सारे भेड़िए हो झुंड में, अकेले का मन तो करेगा की मर जाए,नहीं? #BollywoodStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/r4TjvJe7so — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

मैं कई सालों से बॉलीवुड में शोषण और बुलीइंग की शिकायत कर रही हूँ आज़ उसी कारण एक कलाकार की मृत्यु हो गयी, अगर शुशांत की मृत्यु के बहाने बॉलीवुड का गटर साफ़ हो रहा है तो इनको इतनी तकलीफ़ क्यूँ हो रही है इसका भी सारा हिसाब है मेरे पास #BollywoodStrikesBack — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

As per reports of Bar & Bench, a suit has been filed before Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry associations & 34 leading Bollywood producers against top media houses and journalists for irresponsible reporting. It was after this report that Kangana reacted strongly to it.

Over the past few months, Kangana has been a part of several interviews with various news channels where she has spoken against drug abuse and even raised her voice to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. She even had initially called out an award show for not acknowledging Sushant's films and work and giving awards to one film. The actress has been actively expressing her opinions on her Twitter handle on various issues and now, she shared her take on the hashtag #BollywoodStrikesBack.

