Kangana Ranaut reacts to Kunal Kamra questioning Y plus security; Says fools desperate to credit her struggle

Since the past few weeks, has been making headlines, what with calling Bollywood ‘gutter’ to comparing Mumbai to Pok and also, slamming after the veteran actress rebuked Kangana for defaming film industry. Now, we all know that Kangana Ranaut doesn’t mince her words and due to which, she often engages in a war of words on Twitter. In the latest, Kangana Ranaut engaged in a war of words with comedian Kunal Kamra.

Well, amid Jaya Bachchan calling out Kangana for defaming the film industry, Kangana took to Twitter to talk about the show business and how it is intoxication as her tweet read, “Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion...” To this, the stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra left, in what looked like, a sarcastic comment as he wrote, “Wisdom via showman Jagga Jasoos AKA…” What next, it led to a series of tweet exchanges and Kangana lashed out at the comedian and said how it hurts the fragile egos of men to admit that she leads her life on her own terms as she wrote, “These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect ,spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT…”

Thereafter, Kangana went on to call herself a “revolutionary”, and Kunal went a step ahead and shared a new definition of the word. He wrote, “New definition of revolutionary - 1) Call an idiot 2) Selectively attack the government of a single state 3) Consume Jagga ka Hagga for spiritual depth 4) Join the “casteless” upper-caste casteist tribe Aur bhi dukh hai zamane main BJP ki mohabbat ke siva....” Also, Kunal took a dig at Kangana for her newly provided Y-plus security by the central government as he said, “I am wondering how a strong women like you can have Y - security where men are protecting you just for living life on your own terms...” And Kangana, quickly justified her security as she wrote, “In a democracy it is the duty of the constitution to protect a revolutionary voice. Here in this case you see two aspects of the glorious democracy ‘The protector’ and ‘ The protected’. You will never make it to any of them. Be someone who means something to this nation Slightly smiling face.”

Wisdom via showman Jagga Jasoos AKA @SadhguruJV https://t.co/JDrQVKJYt4 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 16, 2020

I am wondering how a strong women like you can have Y - security where men are protecting you just for living life on your own terms... https://t.co/nxoyBh7YVI — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 16, 2020

New definition of revolutionary - 1) Call Karan Johar an idiot 2) Selectively attack the government of a single state 3) Consume Jagga ka Hagga for spiritual depth 4) Join the “casteless” upper-caste casteist tribe Aur bhi dukh hai zamane main BJP ki mohabbat ke siva... https://t.co/hLIBD0Z2PF — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 16, 2020

