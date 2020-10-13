Kangana Ranaut reacts to Maharashtra Governor’s letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of worship

Kangana Ranaut has been expressing her opinion over issues related to the Maharashtra Government post the demolition of her office in Mumbai. In a recent tweet, she lauded Maharashtra Governor's letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking opening up of places of worship with COVID 19 precautions.

Actress has been extremely active on her Twitter account since she made her debut. The actress often shares her opinions on various issues related to the country via her tweets. Off late, post the demolition of her office in Mumbai, the Thalaivi star has been reacting to issues related to Maharashtra Government on her Twitter handle and today, she did the same. After Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari sent a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking re-opening of places of worship with COVID 19 precautions in place, Kangana reacted over it.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a tweet by ANI that reported that Maharashtra Governor wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray, seeking re-opening of places of worship with COVID precautions. The actress expressed that she feels nice about the Maharashtra Government getting questioned by the Governor. She mentioned in her tweet that the state had allowed bars and restaurants to reopen post unlock while places of worship like temples were not allowed to open.

Kangana took to Twitter and wrote, "Nice to know Gunda government is being questioned by Honourable Governor sir, Gundas have opened bars and restaurants but strategically keeping temples shut. Sonia Sena is behaving worse than Babur Sena .... #Governor"

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Nice to know Gunda government is being questioned by Honourable Governor sir, Gundas have opened bars and restaurants but strategically keeping temples shut. Sonia Sena is behaving worse than Babur Sena .... #Governor https://t.co/qgLDxB9erd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress has been raising her voice against the state government after her office was demolished by the BMC. Recently, she reacted to a photo of Sanjay Raut with comedian Kunal Kamra on Twitter. Besides this, the actress has recently wrapped up another schedule of her film Thalaivi and returned to Manali. She will be seen playing J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.

