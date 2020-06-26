  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut REACTS to old photos of star kids: Karan Johar shouldn’t say outsiders aren’t as good looking

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and currently, the actress is quarantining at her Manali house amid the COVID 19 pandemic
In the past, Bollywood celebrities have often expressed a sense of displeasure with endorsing fairness creams, and on various occasions, it has been reported that actors have shunned offers worth crores to endorse fairness creams. And we say this because since the past few weeks, as we all know, George Floyd’s death has caused a global movement against racism and in the wake of the protest, yesterday, one of India's leading multifunctional companies- a fairness cream brand, announced that they will drop the word ‘Fair’ from their beauty product ‘Fair & Lovely’.

Soon after, a host of Bollywood celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Abhay Deol, Suhana Khan and others lauded the move and today, we came across a tweet by Kangana Ranaut, who took a sly dig at Karan Johar as by way of replying to a tweet which had photos of star kids when they were young and not-so-glamorous, Kangana wrote, “Some people saying it’s body shaming no it’s not, it’s a reality check for movie mafia people like Karan Johar who went on record to say if outsiders arnt as good looking and talented as star kids it’s not his fault, people must wake up to their crude brain washing.” Also, soon after the company announced its decision to drop the word “Fair’” from its product, Kangana wrote, “It has been a long and sometimes a very lonely battle but results only happen when whole nation participates in the movement.”

Also, for all those who don’t know, Kangana Ranaut had reportedly turned down an offer worth Rs 2 crore to become the face of a skin-lightening product and later, she had stated that she had no regrets about rejecting the same.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's post here:

Credits :Twitter

