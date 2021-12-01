Kangana Ranaut REACTS as a plea to censor her social media posts is filed in Supreme Court

Kangana Ranaut never shies away from expressing her feelings. She always goes all out to speak what is in her mind and paves way for a lot of controversies after that too. Well, every other day, there are reports of some trouble the actress is landing in, and today, she has landed in yet another trouble. Reportedly a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to censor her social media posts. The Panga actress took to her Instagram handle to share this news and reacted to it.

According to reports in ANI, in order to maintain law and order in the country, a plea has been filed to seek future censoring of all Kangana Ranaut’s social media posts in the Supreme Court. For the unversed, Kangana was already banned on the social media platform Twitter for her provocative tweets. But, after that, she has been taking to her Instagram handle to share her views on several national issues that grab all the attention and make it to the headlines. Last month, the actress sparked massive outrage over her remarks on India's independence, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and also the farmers protesting against the now abrogated three farm laws. Kangana shared this news on her Instagram story and wrote, “Ha Ha Ha most powerful woman in this country.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii that left the audience impressed with her act as Jayalalithaa. Now, she will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film will hit the screens on July 8, 2022. Besides this, she also has Tejas.

