Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rangoli Chandel's Twitter suspension; SLAMS Farah Khan Ali's 'Muslim genocide' claims

On Thursday, Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended after Farah Khan Ali had reported one of her tweets. On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut has denied Farah’s claims against Rangoli of tweeting about Muslim genocide. Here’s what Thalaivi star has to say.

On Thursday, ’s sister and spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended after Sussanne Khan’s sister and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali called her out for spreading religious hatred via her tweets and reported her account to Twitter. The micro-blogging site suspended Rangoli’s account after other celebs like Kubbra Sait, Reema Kagti and more also reported similar tweets. Now, Kangana has finally come out in support of Rangoli and has slammed all allegations put on her by Farah Khan Ali and Reema Kagti of ‘muslim genocide.’

Taking to her Instagram team account, Kangana shared a video of herself talking about Rangoli’s Twitter suspension controversy. She is seen calling Reema and Farah Khan Ali’s claims false and says that if there is any tweet that is there about muslim genocide, she and her sister will come and apologize. Kangana went on to explain that Rangoli tweeted about the people who attacked doctors and police who went to treat them for COVID 19. She further clarified that they don’t believe that every muslim is a terrorist or are attacking police and doctors.

Also Read|Rangoli Chandel calls Twitter ‘biased’ post account suspension; Says watch out for Kangana’s direct interviews

Kangana further appealed to the Central government that platforms like Twitter should be demolished from the country and that the country should come up with their own platforms.

Kangana’s video was captioned, “#KanganaRanaut address the controversy around #RangoliChandel's tweet, and why freedom of speech is important in a democracy.” The Thalaivi star also defended Babita Phogat who was trolled on Twitter after she made controversial remarks on Islamic sect in her video.

Check out Kangana’s video on Rangoli’s Twitter account suspension:

Post her account suspension, Rangoli had released a statement saying that Twitter is a biased platform that can be avoided. She mentioned in her statement that she won't be renewing her account on Twitter and that fans should watch out for direct interviews of Kangana. Post the Twitter account suspension, this is Kangana's first direct message regarding the entire controversy.

