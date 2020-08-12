Kangana Ranaut reacts to the Sadak 2 trailer, objects to the word guru & shares religious hate is being spread

Kangana Ranaut targets Mahesh Bhatt's trailer for Sadak 2 and objects the word 'Guru' that has irked her sharing that religious hate is being spread.

The trailer for Sadak 2 was released recently. The film features Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, , and Sanjay Dutt. It is all set to release on August 28th on Disney+ Hotstar. The forthcoming movie, Sadak 2 is the sequel to Sadak the 1991 hit film. This film also marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt’s returns as a director after two decades. The trailer for the film was released on August 12th, and it didn’t long for netizens to take to their respective social media accounts and express their views of the film. Meanwhile, Team ’s opinion was also expressed on Twitter in a response to a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Team Kangana Ranaut responded to a fans’ tweet to Mahesh Bhatt requesting the director to change the word Guru with Maulvi or Padri. The fan tweeted, “In trailer Alia bhatt says In Guruo ke vajah se maine kisi apne ko khoya hai, Just for once remove the word GURU and replace it with Maulvi or Padri can you do that Mr Bhatt???? No discussion just replace it and relaunch the trailer... Not asking much @MaheshNBhatt #sadak2Trailer.” To which Team Kangana Ranaut also replied saying that it was a nice observation and questioned it further more.

Here is Team Kangana Ranaut's post:

Nice observation, can they replace Guru with Maulavi and Kailash scandal with Macca scandal?Does Sadhus lynchings have something to do with these prejudices? Why Pankistani Pimps are allowed to spread religious hate and prejudices in Bharat? -KR #Sadak2 #sadak2trailer https://t.co/cZUvqXftzu — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 12, 2020

“Nice observation, can they replace Guru with Maulavi and Kailash scandal with Macca scandal?Does Sadhus lynchings have something to do with these prejudices? Why Pankistani Pimps are allowed to spread religious hate and prejudices in Bharat? -KR #Sadak2 #sadak2trailer,” Team Kangana Ranaut tweeted. Sadak 2 has received around 2 million views, but despite the number of views, the trailer has received more dislikes than likes. Viewers also respond by giving reasons as to why they dislike the trailer.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone; Terms Ayushmann Khurrana 'chaploos outsider'

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×