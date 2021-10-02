Kangana Ranaut reacts to Samantha & Chaitanya’s separation: Divorce culture is growing like never before

The showbiz industry witnessed a massive jolt today after Tollywood couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation. The power couple had announced their decision after almost four years of their wedding and it has left everyone shocked. In fact, everyone is brimming with an opinion about Samantha and Chaitanya’s separation. Amid this, , who is known for being vocal about her thoughts, took to social media and shared her views on this buzzing topic. Kangana believes that the divorce culture has become quite prevalent these days.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi wrote, “Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man. I may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman, their nature and dynamics. Primitively scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Yes, out of hundred, yes, one woman can be wrong but that’s the ratio. Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman. Divorce culture is growing like never before”.

For the uninitiated, Naga Chaitanya had announced his separation with Samantha with an official statement which read as, “After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support”.

