Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sonam Kapoor's remark on her & Rhea: Don't compare my struggles to small time druggie

Kangana Ranaut has been extremely hurt over BMC's demolition drive at her office in Mumbai. Amid this, Sonam Kapoor had retweeted a note by Dia Mirza condemning abuse of Rhea Chakraborty and Kangana's house demolition. Now, Kangana has hit back at Sonam for seeking justice for Rhea.

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently paid a visit to her partially demolished office in Mumbai by BMC and photos of the actress stocking up the damage went viral. Amid this, several celebs had supported Kangana and Sonam Kapoor also shared a quote by Gandhi while retweeting Dia Mirza's tweet condemning the abuse of Rhea Chakraborty and Kangana's office demolition. Amid this, Kangana has hit back at Sonam and asked not to compare her struggles, house tragedy with Rhea, who has been arrested recently in a drug case.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared an article by a daily featuring Sonam's reaction to Rhea and Kangana's house demolition. As she shared it, Kangana expressed her take on it and called Sonam out. She wrote, "All of sudden mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea ji through my house tragedy, my fight is for people don’t compare my struggles to a small time druggie who was living off a vulnerable and broken, self made super star, stop this right away."

Kangana claimed that suddenly people have come out in support for Rhea and have started seeking justice for the actress who has been arrested recently by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Kangana returned to Mumbai a day back when her office was being demolished by the BMC. She shared several tweets on social media with videos of her demolished office. The actress had even called out Maharashtra Government for the same in a video and also lashed out at the CM and Karan Johar in a tweet.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet against Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam had recently shared the message about smashing patriarchy that was written on Rhea's tee-shirt on the day of her arrest by NCB. She had joined several others in seeking justice for Rhea after her arrest in the drug link found in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Amid this, Kangana has now hit back at Sonam for seeking justice for Rhea.

