Kangana Ranaut reacts to Suspend Kangana Ranaut trend: If they suspend, will show you real me, Babbar Sherni

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the Suspend Kangana Ranaut trend and said that she will make their life ‘miserable’ now.

After passing controversial remarks about Tandav's creators, has claimed that her Twitter account was restricted. In a now-deleted tweet, Kangana had earlier said that it was 'time to take their heads off', for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the series. Currently, #SuspendKanganaRanaut is trending on Twitter. And thus, the Queen actress has reacted to the same. Calling those netizens ‘anti-national’, she wrote that if they now suspend her from Twitter, she will exit the virtual world and will also make their life ‘miserable’.

She also mentioned in her latest tweet that she will show them the real Kangana Ranaut in the real world, who is ‘the mother of all fathers’. Her tweet read as, “Anti nationals are trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut .... please do, when they suspended Rangs I came and made their lives even more miserable,now if they suspend me will exit virtual world and in real world will show you real Kangana Ranaut- the mother of all fathers #babbarsherni.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s latest tweet here:

Anti nationals are trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut .... please do, when they suspended Rangs I came and made their lives even more miserable,now if they suspend me will exit virtual world and in real world will show you real Kangana Ranaut- the mother of all fathers #babbarsherni pic.twitter.com/Msl2PosqDK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

Earlier, on Wednesday, the actress said that the liberal community reported her account to Twitter and got it restricted by 'chacha' Jack Dorsey, Twitter's Co-Founder and CEO. Her tweet read as, "Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai (My account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime), but my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies. Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi (I will make your life miserable).”

Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

