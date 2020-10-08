  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Swara Bhasker's indirect jibe: If I made false accusation then I'll return my awards

Swara Bhasker has taken a jibe at Kangana Ranaut while asking her if she would return her awards. Here's what the latter has to say about the same.
The AIIMS medical board submitted its final report to the CBI concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s case sometime back. It has reportedly ruled out the murder angle in the matter. However, the central agency ensured everyone through a statement that they continue to probe the late actor’s case. The agency also said that it is meticulously looking into all angles connected with the same. The latest reports now suggest the CBI reports match the conclusive report of AIIMS about Sushant taking his life. 

The agency will now reportedly look into reasons that pushed the actor to end his life. Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker reacted to the news through a tweet in which she also takes an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut. Swara mentions AIIMS and CBI concluding that Sushant died by suicide and asks, “Weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???” Kangana had earlier vowed to return her Padma Shri if unable to prove her claims in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Check out Swara Bhasker’s tweet below:

Well, Kangana Ranaut was quick to respond to Swara’s sarcastic jibe. The Manikarnika actress shares a link to her earlier interview and asks the latter to watch it again if her memory is weak. Kangana further sticks to her words and says she will return the awards if she has made any false accusation. She also writes, “This is the promise of a Kshatriya, I am a devotee of Rama, but I cannot promise Jay Shree Ram.” 

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:

