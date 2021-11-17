Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Vir Das’ viral ‘I come from two Indias’ monologue

After his video titled "I come from two Indias" went viral, renowned actor-comedian Vir Das has found himself in yet another controversy. Vir uploaded this video on YouTube this Monday. It was a part of his latest performance which happened at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. Netizens across the nation commenced a debate on his piece, sharing their views and opinions. Recently, another notable celebrity who expressed her thoughts on the video was Kangana Ranaut. She took the issue to her Instagram handle, where she wrote a long message on her story.

Kangana Ranaut often is very vocal about multiple issues on Instagram. This time, with reference to Vir Das’ video, she wrote, “When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world...after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this...’ he blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger... Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism... strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas.”

See the story here:

On the other hand, post receiving severe critical backlash on social media and even certain police complaints filed against him, Vir Das put up a clarification message on Twitter. “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate Indias that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great.”

