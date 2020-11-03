Kangana Ranaut recalls 'beautiful memories' of the split stretch she did as Datto in Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a throwback photo of Tanu Weds Manu Returns shooting days. The actress recalled her character of Datto and how she prepped to play an athlete on screen.

Actress has been spending time at home with her family in Manali amid the ongoing pandemic and after wrapping up the shoot of her last film, Thalaivi, Kangana headed back to her hometown. Often, the actress begins her day on a positive note and sometimes, she shares adorable memories of good old days of shooting her films. Speaking of this, on Tuesday, Kangana kicked off her day by recalling the days when she was shooting with director Aanand L Rai for Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared a throwback photo from Tanu Weds Manu Returns shooting days in which she could be seen perfectly nailing a 180-degrees split stretch. The star could be seen smiling away while gearing up for her long jump shot in the film while director Aanand L Rai could be seen sitting behind her. In the photo, Kangana could be seen clad in a white tee and black pant as she smiled and nailed the amazing stretch like a pro. The gorgeous star seemed to be enjoying the moment on the sets of the super hit film back in the days.

Sharing the throwback photo, Kangana wrote, "Who could have thought Datto will become such an iconic character, this picture is from TWMR shoot in Delhi, I am doing a full 180 degree split stretch just before the shot of my long jump,@aanandlrai ji can be seen directing behind me, beautiful memories Red heart."

Check out the photo:

Who could have thought Datto will become such an iconic character, this picture is from TWMR shoot in Delhi, I am doing a full 180 degree split stretch just before the shot of my long jump, ⁦@aanandlrai⁩ ji can be seen directing behind me, beautiful memories pic.twitter.com/LDU7NCPy7a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, a day back, Kangana shared a photo of meeting Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh to invite him to her brother Aksht's wedding. On the work front, over the past few weeks, Kangana has been prepping for her upcoming film, Tejas with the director Sarvesh Mewara. She was seen along with the director as he conducted workshops to train her about her role as an Air Force pilot. Meanwhile, she also has Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

