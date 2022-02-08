Kangana Ranaut recalls gaining 20 kgs during Thalaivii shoot; Shares throwback PIC
Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii which was released last year gained appreciation from the audience as well as critics. The movie happens to be the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Kangana played the role of the legendary politician and depicted her life journey in the film. For the movie, Kangana underwent a massive transformation. The actress roughly gained 20 kgs and then had to lose all of it within a time span of six months.
On Tuesday, she recalled the tough experience and shared a throwback picture. In the photograph taken during the movie’s shoot, Kangana can be seen reading a book. Sharing the glimpse, the actress wrote, “Throwback to Thalaivii days when I gained 20kgs for my role.” For the demanding role, Kangana underwent a major physical transformation and gave her best to get into the skin of the character. In September last year, Kangana shared a photo collage of her two worlds and called it a “journey like no other”. Along with it, she had written, “Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and loosing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body… I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself.”
Take a look:
On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas. The actress will also be making her digital debut as a producer in the film Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the leads.
Also Read: Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut to Nora Fatehi: REGAL celeb looks in Designer of the week: JJ Valaya