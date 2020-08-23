  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut recalls people assuming she’s French based Indian; Says it’s worse for her North East friends

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account recalling the days people mistook her for a French based in India.
42839 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut recalls people assuming she’s French based Indian; Says it’s worse for her North East friends

Kangana Ranaut most recently surprised her fans by joining Twitter officially. Informing her fans about the same, the actress uploaded a video expressing her need to come onto Twitter. She added that people took advantage of her during her absence from social media. Apart from that she also said that she made the decision to return after witnessing the power of social media with the global campaign on seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Soon after her entry, the actress started to trend on Twitter with the hashtag, #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter. 

The actress has been quite active on social media ever since her return, she has been uploading a couple of throwback pictures reminiscing her school days etc. Most recently she took to her Twitter account and uploaded a series of pictures reminiscing about her days when she used to travel, and how Americans, Europeans, and Middle Eastern people assume she’s a French-based Indian. She uploaded a series of pictures with her friends, and along with it wrote, “Paris. I like France but wherever I travel America,Europe,Middle East people just assume I am French, they even speak to me in french when I say I am Indian they assume I am French based in India, worse with my friends from north east everyone assume they are chinese.” 

Here is Kangana Ranaut's tweet: 

The actress has been quite vocal when it comes to her opinions, and we have witnessed that during her fight for justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, she has been quarantining herself with her family in Manali. On a professional front, she will be seen in the Jayalalitha biopic titled Thalaivi and Dhaakad. 

ALSO READ: When Kangana Ranaut went for a school picnic with friends and posed for photos with teacher and friends

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Intellectual bakt with bottles. Ufff.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Wow!!can u see the amount of alcohol? Still she goes around labelling others . What happened to I practice Hinduism etc. She is such a hypocrite ... if it was some other Bollywood heroine she would be the first one to pounce on them. She is being tiring now

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Ha ha people assume i am latina. qui sera sera

Anonymous 1 hour ago

kangana dear, dont you think its getting a little too much now? kuch ziyada ni ho gaya behen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement