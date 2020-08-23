Kangana Ranaut recalls people assuming she’s French based Indian; Says it’s worse for her North East friends

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account recalling the days people mistook her for a French based in India.

most recently surprised her fans by joining Twitter officially. Informing her fans about the same, the actress uploaded a video expressing her need to come onto Twitter. She added that people took advantage of her during her absence from social media. Apart from that she also said that she made the decision to return after witnessing the power of social media with the global campaign on seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Soon after her entry, the actress started to trend on Twitter with the hashtag, #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter.

The actress has been quite active on social media ever since her return, she has been uploading a couple of throwback pictures reminiscing her school days etc. Most recently she took to her Twitter account and uploaded a series of pictures reminiscing about her days when she used to travel, and how Americans, Europeans, and Middle Eastern people assume she’s a French-based Indian. She uploaded a series of pictures with her friends, and along with it wrote, “Paris. I like France but wherever I travel America,Europe,Middle East people just assume I am French, they even speak to me in french when I say I am Indian they assume I am French based in India, worse with my friends from north east everyone assume they are chinese.”

Here is Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Paris. I like France but wherever I travel America,Europe,Middle East people just assume I am French, they even speak to me in french when I say I am Indian they assume I am French based in India, worse with my friends from north east everyone assume they are chinese. pic.twitter.com/yRczdZd7rc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 23, 2020

The actress has been quite vocal when it comes to her opinions, and we have witnessed that during her fight for justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, she has been quarantining herself with her family in Manali. On a professional front, she will be seen in the Jayalalitha biopic titled Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

