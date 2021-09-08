Kangana Ranaut recalls shooting Thalaivii’s assault scene during her home demolition: It’s uncanny

All eyes are on as she is all geared up for the release of her much-awaited film Thalaivii. We know that the actress has always been vocal about her feelings and never hesitates in expressing her views. There was a time in the recent past when she was at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government. They had demolished part of the actress’ house. Well, Kangana in an interview has revealed how one incident on the sets of the movie bears an uncanny resemblance with her own life.

Talking about this experience, Kangana Ranaut in a conversation with journalist Sreedhar Pillai, said, “It is actually uncanny that when we were shooting these scenes, when Jaya amma was assaulted in the assembly, Shiv Sena was breaking my house. It was happening exactly around the same time. I was on the set and shooting these scenes (assembly assault), this drama was going on in Mumbai. I felt like real and reel life are clashing into each other,” Kangana said.

For the unversed, on March 25, 1989, Jayalalithaa, who was the leader of the opposition and was the first woman to ever occupy that post in the State was assaulted in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly. In that incident, Jayalalithaa’s saree was torn.

Talking about playing Jayalalithaa in her biopic, Kangana Ranaut added that she felt Jaya chose her to be part of this project. “I do want to believe that Jaya amma has chosen me to play her role because somewhere she sees me as a strong woman,” she said, adding that she’s also a powerful woman like Jayalalithaa and quite stubborn.

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivii features Kangana in the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran and Madhoo among others.

