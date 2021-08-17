Kangana Ranaut receives appreciation from Dhaakad director: Shine on, a new action star is born

Queen actor has completed the shooting of her action flick, Dhaakad on a stylish note. Now, on Monday, August 16, the Manikarnika star has also received a sweet token of appreciation from her Dhaakad director, Razneesh Ghai. Sharing a picture of their team dinner date from Budapest, the filmmaker thanked Kangana for putting her trust in a rookie director. While doing so, he also praised the ‘top-notch’ performance of the star in the movie.

Razneesh Ghai stated, “Thank you so much Kangana for this incredible journey...and thank you for believing in a rookie director. You have outdone yourself in this movie..Shine on.. Your performance in this movie is top notch like always.. A new action star is born.” In the photo shared by him, Kangana can be seen donning a polka dot top which is paired with a stunning striped skirt. Meanwhile, Razneesh opted for a casual look. Both of them can be seen all smiles as the camera captures them.

Take a look:

Speaking of the film, Dhaakad has now become one of the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the film. Going by the first look poster, her character looks ‘fiery and fearless’. While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal plays the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer in the movie. While introducing his character poster, Arjun previously said, “Boom Evil has a new name - Rudraveer! An antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time!”. Even Divya Dutta will have a menacing feature in the film.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana is also gearing up for the release of the biographical film, Thalaivi. The high edge drama depicts the multiple stages of late politician Jayalalithaa’s life. Kangana Ranaut will be seen enticing audiences with her retro looks along with an insight into Jayalalithaa’s struggle while rising as a politician of the Tamil Nadu state. Speaking of the Dhaakad wrap-up party, pictures of the actors from the celebrations have sent social media abuzz in the past few days.

