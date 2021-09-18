Kangana Ranaut receives appreciation letter from ex CM of Himachal Pradesh; Actress calls it biggest award

Ever since Kangana Ranaut had announced her movie Thalaivii, she was in the limelight. Fans were eagerly waiting for the movie. And now that the movie is released, everyone has been on a praising spree. Fans cannot get enough of the actress who according to them has done a fab job in portraying the character of Jayalalithaa on the silver screen. Compliments have been pouring in from every corner and the actress keeps sharing the good words written by her fans and famous personalities on her social media handle. Today, Kangana yet again took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of an appreciation letter written by the ex-CM of Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories first to post the picture of the letter written by ex-CM of Himachal Pradesh for after watching her film Thalaivii. Sharing the picture on her stories the actress wrote, “what courtesy what character, yesteryear politician one of the greatest CM’s of Himachal Pradesh Shri Shanta Kumar ji sent this beautiful letter of appreciation for my work make my eyes moist”. Kangana even shared the picture on her Instagram feed and wrote, “Special letter from Ex Cm of Himachal Pradesh… Shri Shanta Kumar ji..This kind of love and appreciation coming from one of the greatest politicians ever on a film based on a politician’s life is my biggest award and reward Thank you sir”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has some exciting films in her pipeline. She recently wrapped up Dhaakad and has started shooting for Tejas. Kangana also recently announced that she would be playing the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai’s The Incarnation Sita.

