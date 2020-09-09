Kangana Ranaut receives support from Subramanian Swamy post BMC action at her office: Says 'keep the faith'

Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai was demolished by BMC after their 'Stop Work' Notice to her recently. Amid this, Subramanian Swamy has tweeted in her favour and asked her to keep her faith as everyone is with her in this struggle.

Amid war of words with the Maharashtra Government, 's Wednesday began on a sad note as her office in Mumbai was demolished by BMC officials. Recently, BMC officials raided her office while she was in Manali and put up a 'stop work' notice. On Wednesday, they rejected her lawyer's reply and ordered the demolition of her property. Reacting to it, Kangana shared several photos and videos on social media and called it 'death of democracy.' Amid this, Subramanian Swamy also reacted to the demolition action of BMC and amid this, he asked Kangana to keep her faith.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy wrote, "Tell Kangana to keep the faith. We are with her in this struggle." He urged that the actress keep her faith and assured her that he is with her along with others. Apart from Swamy, several others came out in Kangana's support including Devendra Fadnavis, Dia Mirza, Renuka Shahane, Madhur Bhandarkar, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Ankita Lokhande and more. Kangana made her way back from Manali today and upon her return, she went to her demolished office.

She shared several videos and called out the BMC action. While the demolition was going on, Bombay High Court put a stay order on it and asked BMC to reply to Kangana's petition on September 10. Kangana's lawyer also claimed that BMC's action against Kangana was illegal. He told the media, "The notice given is illegal and they entered the premises illegally. There was no work underway at the premises." Post the demolition, Kangana released a video and called out CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray as well.

Take a look at Swamy's tweet for Kangana Ranaut:

Tell Kangana to keep the faith. We are with her in this struggle. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020

It was also reported that Kangana may pursue legal recourse against BMC. Kangana was recently granted Y+ security from the government. For it, she had thanked Home Minister Amit Shah as well. The actress returned today to Mumbai from Manali and was greeted by a sea of Karni Sena supporters who backed her up post the demolition.

Credits :IANS

