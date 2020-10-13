Kangana Ranaut on receiving handwritten notes, idols from fans after demolition: More kindness than cruelty

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and next, she will be seen in Dhakaad and Thalaivi.

A few weeks back, a demolition team of the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC had demolished parts of an office owned by . The BMC reportedly stated that Kangana’s Mumbai office was built in violation of the rules. After the partial demolition, this Manikarnika actress sought relief from the court. Later, the court noted that the manner in which the BMC had rushed to demolish parts of the building within 24 hours of the notice did not “appear to be bonafide (in good faith) and smacks of malafide (dishonest intentions)”.

In her petition, Kangana Ranaut demanded Rs 2 crore as damages from the civic body and its officials. Also, she sought that the demolition carried out by the BMC at her Pali Hill bungalow, be declared illegal. In her plea, the actor had alleged that the BMC had demolished the bungalow out of personal vendetta, since she had made some comments adverse to the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

And today, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to pen a note for her friends and family for their ‘gesture’. Taking to Twitter, this Queen actress shared a photo of a handwritten note sent by her fans and also images of idols sent to her. Alongside the photo, Kangana wrote, “My fans/friends were pained to see the illegal demolition of my house, this collective gesture of theirs has moved me,these idols will enhance the beauty and divinity of my temple which was brutally broken will always remind me there is more kindness in the world than cruelty Red heart.”

Check out the post here:

My fans/friends were pained to see the illegal demolition of my house, this collective gesture of theirs has moved me,these idols will enhance the beauty and divinity of my temple which was brutally broken will always remind me there is more kindness in the world than cruelty pic.twitter.com/ViBleaBcxg — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut is enjoying the Himalayan winters after schedule wrap of Thalaivi; Watch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×