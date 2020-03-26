Kangana Ranaut recommends Kite Runner, Raja Yoga, Alchemist & more to keep you company during self quarantine

Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has recommended a bunch of books that will keep you company and help you stay positive during your self-quarantine period.

The Queen of Bollywood, has recommended a bunch of books that will keep you company and help you stay positive and focused during your self-quarantine period. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Kangana says that while everyone is busy binge-watching various series and films on streaming services, she has a bunch of books from different genres that are a must-read. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress Kangana Ranaut begins her recommendations from The Kite Runner by author Khaled Hosseini, moving on to Nicholas Sparks' novel The Notebook which she says is better than the film.

Kangana further adds that many feel books like The Alchemist and The Fountainhead are for beginners but she does not share that opinion. Hence, she goes on to add them to the must-read list. Then moving on Kangana further says, Swami Vivekananda's Raja Yoga should be one everyone's reading list. Kangana then goes on with her recommendations calling In the Blink of an Eye, a good read based on the process of film editing, followed by Sigmund Fred's The Interpretation of Dreams. Books like The Uses of Enchantment by author Bruno Bettelheim, Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch, Aristotle's Poetics, Women who Run with the Wolves by author Clarissa Pinkola Estés, David and Goliath and Brida by Paulo Coelho will keep you engaged while you are in self-quarantine.

Kangana highlights that she is currently reading the Ramayan by Valmiki as she is making a film on Ayodhya. The actress also adds that there is a reason why she did not recommend Srimad Bhagavad Gita as she considers it to be a 'yantra' and not a book. She feels novice will not able to fully understand it. These are the books that the Thalaivi actress recommends for your reading purpose.

