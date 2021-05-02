Kangana Ranaut on rejecting film ‘The Dirty Picture’; Says ‘Would not have done it better than Vidya Balan’

Kangana Ranaut reveals that she was offered film The Dirty Picture but she turned it down. The actress praised Vidya Balan for her acting in the film.

has a massive fan following who loves her acting. She is one actress who is not scared of anything and anyone. She has always made headlines and once again she is back. But before we go ahead, let us first talk about the famous film ‘The Dirty Picture’ which starred Vidya Balan. The actress had won a national award for this but did you know that she was not the first choice for the film. Yes, you are reading right. The film was offered to the Queen actor but she turned down the offer.

In an interview with The Times of India, the actress revealed that she has rejected the offer but she also admitted that she would not have done this film better than the Kahani actress. She was all praise for her. “I don’t think I would have done it better than Vidya Balan. She was terrific but yes, sometimes I feel that I didn’t see the potential in that film,” she added. The Dirty Picture was released in 2011 and helmed by Milan Luthria. The film was based on the life of Silk Smitha.

The Manikarnika actress has completed 15 years in the industry. On the occasion, she looked back at her journey and compared it to . The actress had debuted from Gangster.

Coming back to her interview, the actress also said that she is one of the top actresses right now and all because of her effort.

On the work front, she is gearing up for her next release Thalaivi. The film is based on former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

