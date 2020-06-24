Kangana Ranaut, Rekha & Madhuri Dixit's candid moments in these throwback PHOTOS make for a delightful sight

We have come across a few throwback pictures of the three Bollywood divas namely Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit and Rekha from our archives. Check them out.

It seems like the entire world including our country has come to a standstill after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. It has not only affected millions of lives but also the functioning of sectors including the entertainment industry. The shooting schedules of movies, TV shows and web shows gave been put to a halt right from 19th March, 2020. Onlookers, fans and paparazzi are also missing the time when they used to spot stars at various events and occasions.

What remains is a series of throwback pictures that make us reminisce the fond memories of the past. As we speak of this, we have come across a few throwback pictures of three Bollywood divas – , and . The three of them are seen dressed in their traditional best at an event in which their candid moments are being caught on the camera. In one of the pictures, Kangana is seen holding Rekha lovingly as Madhuri Dixit looks on.

Check out the throwback pictures below:

Talking about Kangana, the actress looks stunning in a golden saree teamed up with a white full sleeve blouse. She ties her hair up into a pretty bun and wears a golden neckpiece that perfectly matches her outfit. Rekha, on the other hand, looks mesmerizing as ever in a golden red silk saree teamed up with a matching blouse. Madhuri Dixit looks no less clad in an embellished black and silver saree and a golden blouse. On the work front, she was last seen in the 2019 movie Kalank. Talking about Kangana, she is currently gearing up for some interesting projects that include Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

