Kangana Ranaut relishes her favourite delicacy as her sense of smell & taste returns amid her COVID 19 battle

Kangana Ranaut, who is battling COVID 19, has revealed that her sense of smell and taste are back now.

It hasn’t been long when had tested positive for COVID 19. The actress had shared the news on social media and revealed that she has been in home quarantine ever since and has been taking all the necessary precautions. Amid this, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress had also lost her sense of smell and taste owing to her battle with the deadly virus recently. However, Kangana has finally shared her health update now on social media and revealed that her sense of smell and taste are back now.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress shared a picture of chocolate brownie and vanilla ice cream and in the caption, she mentioned that she is enjoying her favourite things as she got her senses back. Kangana also mentioned how losing her senses was unsettling for her. She wrote, “For part two days I lost sense of smell or taste, it can be unsettling… Today my senses are back so I am enjoying my most favourite things.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story:

Earlier, Kangana had shared a throwback photo from her time spent in meditation at Sadhguru's Ashram as she confirmed testing positive for COVID 19. In her caption, Kangana wrote, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev"

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID 19; Says 'It's nothing but a small time flu which got too much press'

Share your comment ×