Kangana Ranaut remembers Cinema's lost heroes, pens birthday wish for 1st woman writer, director Sai Paranjpye

On the occasion of Cinema's first woman writer and director Sai Paranjpye's birthday, Kangana Ranaut remembered her and wished her on social media. The actress hailed her life's works and claimed that all have forgotten the heroes.

Actress is quite active on social media and never fails to express her thoughts via her Twitter handle. On Friday, the Dhaakad star took to social media to pen a sweet birthday wish for Cinema's first woman writer and director Sai Paranjpye and recall her contribution to the world of movies. Kangana, who is currently shooting for Tejas, took to social media to pen how the media has forgotten the hero of Indian cinema and along with it, wished the legendary writer and director.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana expressed her thoughts over Sai Paranjpye's birthday. She recalled her works like Sparsh and Chashme Buddoor in her tweet and wished her on the occasion of her birth anniversary today. The actress shared the writer's photos along with her tweet and reminded all about one of the heroes of Indian cinema that have been forgotten by all. Reminding all of her work and contribution, Kangana expressed her wishes on her social media handle. Many fo her fans also wished Sai Paranjpye in the comments on Kangana's post.

Sharing her thoughts, Kangana penned a wish for the legendary writer and director. She wrote, "There are many lost heroes of Cinema who media conveniently forgets...Today is the birth anniversary of one such hero one of the first women writer and director Sai Paranjpye ji who made exceptional cinema like Sparsh and Chasme Buddoor. Wishing you a very happy birthday maam."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently in Rajasthan for Tejas filming process. The film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Besides this, she will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. It also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. It is slated to release on April 23, 2021. Kangana also has Dhaakad featuring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

