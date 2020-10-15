Kangana Ranaut remembers Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary: He was true Indian, gave back abundantly

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to pay tribute to India’s Missile Man Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Kangana urged everyone in the nation to introspect how they are adding to the growth of the nation and remembered the leader.

One of the greatest leaders India has ever seen, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was known to be a true visionary. Today, on his birth anniversary, the nation has been remembering India's Missile Man. Not just people of the country, celebs too have been remembering the great leader fondly and speaking of this, also shared her thoughts on Twitter about him. Kangana, who has been active on social media since her debut, took to her handle and paid a tribute to the great leader with his photos.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana called Dr APJ Abdul Kalam a 'true Indian' who contributed in abundance to the nation and took very little. She urged everyone to think about how they are contributing to the growth and integrity of the nation that is providing them so much. She mentioned that Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was a 'great son of Bharat Mata' and paid her tribute to him on his birth anniversary.

Kangana wrote, "We must ask ourselves how are we adding to the integrity and growth of this land this nation which is feeding us unfortunately these days it’s just other way around,Dr Kalam was a true Indian a great son of Bharat Mata, he extracted little n gave back in abundance #apjabdulkalam."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

We must ask ourselves how are we adding to the integrity and growth of this land this nation which is feeding us unfortunately these days it’s just other way around,Dr Kalam was a true Indian a great son of Bharat Mata, he extracted little n gave back in abundance #apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/lDyNH45VPq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 15, 2020

Several other Twitter users have been remembering the great leader on his birth anniversary today. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday also is celebrated as World Students Day to commemorate one of the most renowned scientists and teachers of India. In 2010, the United Nations Organisation had announced that October 15 would be celebrated as World Students Day to honour Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Apart from Kangana, several celebs like Shankar Mahadevan and more have been remembering the great leader on his birth anniversary.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

