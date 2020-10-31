Kangana Ranaut remembers Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary: He is the real Iron Man of India

Today marks Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary and remembering him, Kangana Ranaut penned a long note on her Twitter handle. The actress paid her tribute to the 'real Iron Man of India.'

October 31 is celebrated all across the nation as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' in the memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the most prominent leaders of the country. On his birth anniversary, tributes have been pouring in on social media and joining them is . The Thalaivi star has taken to her Twitter account and penned a heartfelt tribute to the 'Iron Man of India' as she remembered his sacrifice for the nation. Kangana has been extremely active on Twitter since her debut and now, she has expressed her thoughts over the prominent leader.

Taking to her Twitter account, Kangana remembered Sardar Patel and mentioned how he sacrificed his position as the first PM of India to please others. She mentioned that he was deserving of the position and that what happened after his decision to give up the role is something that the nation regrets. She wrote, "Wishing India’s Iron man #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel a happy anniversary, you are the man who gave us today’s akhand Bharat but you took your great leadership and vision away from us by sacrificing your position as a Prime Minister. We deeply regret your decision."

Further, remembering him, Kangana called him the 'real Iron Man of India' and mentioned that he apparently gave up his position for Pandit Nehru as the latter spoke 'better english.' She wrote, "He sacrificed his most deserving and elected position as the First Prime Minister of India just to please Gandhi because he felt Nehru spoke better English, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel did not suffer but Nation suffered for decades,we must shamelessly snatch what is rightfully ours."

Wishing India’s Iron man #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel a happy anniversary, you are the man who gave us today’s akhand Bharat but you took your great leadership and vision away from us by sacrificing your position as a Prime Minister. We deeply regret your decision — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

He sacrificed his most deserving and elected position as the First Prime Minister of India just to please Gandhi because he felt Nehru spoke better English, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel did not suffer but Nation suffered for decades,we must shamelessly snatch what is rightfully ours. pic.twitter.com/TGxcOlDB3K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

He is the real Iron Man of India, I do believe Gandhi ji wanted a weaker mind like Nehru that he could control and run the nation by keeping him in the forefront, that was a good plan but what happened after Gandhi got killed was a big disaster #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

Meanwhile, tributes from across the country have been pouring in for Sardar Patel. PM Narendra Modi also paid his tribute to the legendary leader at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. Not just him, many prominent leaders of the nation have taken to social media to remember India's first deputy PM.

Kangana, on the other hand, has been spending time in Manali as she gears up for her next film, Tejas. Last evening, Kangana shared photos with the director of the action film after they finished the final workshop. She will also be seen as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami as MGR. Besides this, Kangana also has Dhaakad.

