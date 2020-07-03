Kangana Ranaut remembers Saroj Khan as an authoritative figure: She was fiery and buzzing with creativity

Bollywood's noted choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3, 2020. Kangana Ranaut shares her experience of working with the former in an interview.

Saroj Khan’s sudden demise has left everyone in the film industry heartbroken. The ace choreographer had worked with almost every member of the film fraternity. who had worked with Saroj Ji in movies like Tanu Weds Manu and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi remembers her as an exceptionally talented and motherly figure. In an interview with ETimes, Kangana opens up on her experience of working with the late choreographer who breathed her last on July 3, 2020.

While calling the late choreographer a protective figure, the actress recalls how the former asked her to enjoy the phase and not to take too much stress failing which the industry will suck her in. Kangana also remembers the time when Saroj Khan choreographed her songs Jugni and Kajra Mohabbat Wala from Tanu Weds Manu. The actress further adds that the late choreographer had a huge part to play in Bollywood songs and dances and that she didn’t get that kind of credit for bringing about the revolution.

Kangana further recalls how Saroj Khan would transform into an authoritative figure whenever she took charge. In her words, the latter was fiery and buzzing with creativity. She further reveals how Saroj Ji visited her on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and later directed Tak Taki despite the love song having not too many movements. Talking about Saroj Khan, the renowned choreographer leaves behind two of her daughters – and Sukyna Khan.

