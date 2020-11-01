Kangana Ranaut reminisces poem 'Aasman', shares glimpses of her beautiful garden covered in snow & in spring.

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to to share her old poem which she had written during the summer of 2018 while she was at her home in the hills.

is not just an actor but a director and producer as well. She has donned several hats and now another one of a poet seems to be in the pipeline. On Sunday, the actress took to Twitter to to share her old poem which she had written during the summer of 2018 while she was at her home in the hills. Along with the poem, Kangana also shared a video of herself that perfectly describes the poem and shows her enjoying at her Manali home during the summer months.

Using the analogy of the sky, Kangana reflects on some of the deeper thoughts. Sharing the poem again and her video, Kangana tweeted, "Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman." In another post, Kangana shared two photos which showed her garden area in two distinct seasons.

Posting her garden picture from spring season, Kangana wrote, "In spring this garden was at its full a glory,honey bees,butterflies sucking the nectar of life,in rains it gave shelter to insects/reptiles, in autumn its withering away, bone chilling snow will cover it soon but beneath that it will continue to long n spring will happen again." She then shared the same garden picture covered in full snow and wrote, "Picture of the same section of the garden from last winter,only the skeletons of these trees/plants will remain they will die n will be born again,no season is permanent,if death is inevitable so is life, be this garden it will be ruined everytime yet it will rise everytime (sic)." Check it out:

Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman pic.twitter.com/AairtGXdjh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

picture of the same section of the garden from last winter,only the skeletons of these trees/plants will remain they will die n will be born again,no season is permanent,if death is inevitable so is life, be this garden it will be ruined everytime yet it will rise everytime pic.twitter.com/E7JDvlet7V — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

Apart from the poem and garden glimpses, Kangana also shared a couple of snaps with her Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain and wished him on his birthday. She wrote, "Dear @KamalJain_TheKJ ji wishing you a very happy birthday, you are the hero of Manikarnika, as a new producer after Dhoni you pulled off a mega budget,big scale period film,you stood by the film in the time of crisis,never lost hope n made its super successful journey possible. "

Dear @KamalJain_TheKJ ji wishing you a very happy birthday, you are the hero of Manikarnika, as a new producer after Dhoni you pulled off a mega budget,big scale period film,you stood by the film in the time of crisis,never lost hope n made its super successful journey possible. pic.twitter.com/CygHUoyAV6 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

