Kangana Ranaut reminisces relishing yummy food with a throwback PHOTO; Calls losing weight 'punishment'

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a throwback photo from her Panga shoot days where she enjoyed a delicious meal. The actress shared her take on gaining and losing weight and it will make you feel relatable.

Actress recently wrapped up another schedule of J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi and announced that she will be shedding the weight she gained for the role. However, it appears as if the actress is missing her good ol' days of relishing yummy food on the set as she shared a throwback photo from the Panga days today on Twitter. Kangana recently returned to Manali after completing another schedule of Thalaivi and shared that she will be beginning her weight loss journey.

However, on Thursday, Kangana dropped a throwback photo in which she is seen gorging yummy South India dishes. The photo dates back to Panga shooting days when the actress relished South India delicacies with her team after filming. Sharing the photo, Kangana shared her take on weight gain and loss. She said that gaining weight is fun but losing it is like a punishment. Seeing the photo and the caption, netizens surely felt relatable with the star's thoughts.

The Thalaivi star wrote, "Weight gain karne mein maza he maza.... weight loss mein saza he saza ...(Gaining weight is fun, weight loss is punishment.)"

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photo:

Weight gain karne mein maza he maza.... weight loss mein saza he saza ... pic.twitter.com/A1ijg5D9ME — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, currently the actress is spending time at home in Manali. Since her debut on Twitter, Kangana has been sharing her thoughts on her social media via her handle. Recently, she shared Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's photos and remembered him on his birth anniversary today. The actress will be seen in Thalaivi in the role of political stalwart J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. A new release date is yet to be announced. Apart from this, Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut remembers Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary: He was true Indian, gave back abundantly

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×