Kangana Ranaut reminisces the time when her nephew touched snow for the first time in latest post; See Pic

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with her adorable little nephew and reminisced a fond memory. Check out the breathtaking picture below.
Kangana Ranaut may not be loved for her tweets by all, but that definitely does not bother the actress from speaking her mind. While her tweets often make headlines, Kangana also gives a sneak peek into her hillside home. Set amidst the snow-capped mountains surrounded by lush greenery, Kangana's home in the hills is definitely dreamy. With the perfect touch of modern and vintage, the house is stunning to say the least. 

Therefore, it comes as no surprise, that the actress spends a lot of time in the hills. Kangana also loves witnessing the different seasons and looks like the winters are her favourite. Today, she took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with her adorable little nephew and reminisce a fond memory. 

In the picture, Kangana and her nephew can be seen twinning in pink as they lie all bundled up with snow all around. Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "When my pudding touched snow for the first time." Check out the breathtaking picture below: 

As for her social media presence, Kangana seems to be in no mood to stop exposing 'movie mafia'. On Tuesday, the actress was at it again as she shot back at Karan Johar's tweet and wrote, "Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME." The tweet came after Karan Johar announced that he will be   releasing a children's book. 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of killing Sushant; Alleges he is promoting his kids through book promotion

