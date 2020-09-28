Kangana Ranaut replies to Javed Akhtar's Bhagat Singh tweet: If he was alive, would he rebel or support govt?

On the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh Kangana Ranaut replied to Javed Akhtar's tweet and shared her thoughts on the revolutionary.

joined Twitter a little over a month ago and the actress has made headlines for multiple reasons. From calling out industry's big wigs to waging a war of words with the government, there is no stopping the actress. Today, on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh Kangana shared a picture of the revolutionary and paid ode to him. However, the actress also shared her thoughts while commenting on Javed Akhtar's tweet.

Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote, "Some people not only refuse to face the fact but want to hide it from others too that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a Marxist n had written an article why l am an atheist . Any guess who are such people .I wonder if today he would have been around what they would have called him (sic)."

The tweet garnered a sharp reaction from Kangana who replied back saying, "I also wonder if #BhagatSing was alive would he rebel against the government chosen by his own people by a democratic process or will he support them?Had he seen Bharat Mata cut in pieces based on religions would he still choose to be an atheist or will he wear his Basanti Chola? (sic)."

Celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Kangana tweeted earlier in the day and wrote, "Mera Rang de Basanti Chola O mera Rang De Basanti Chola... #BhagatSingh."

Check out Kangana and Javed Akhtar's tweets below:

I also wonder if #BhagatSing was alive would he rebel against the government chosen by his own people by a democratic process or will he support them?Had he seen Bharat Mata cut in pieces based on religions would he still choose to be an atheist or will he wear his Basanti Chola? https://t.co/1ZkMlAbn1J — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 28, 2020

Mera Rang de Basanti Chola O mera Rang De Basanti Chola... #BhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/WY4sM17UKN — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 28, 2020

