  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut replies to Javed Akhtar's Bhagat Singh tweet: If he was alive, would he rebel or support govt?

On the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh Kangana Ranaut replied to Javed Akhtar's tweet and shared her thoughts on the revolutionary.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: September 28, 2020 09:00 pm
Kangana Ranaut replies to Javed Akhtar's Bhagat Singh tweet.Kangana Ranaut replies to Javed Akhtar's Bhagat Singh tweet: If he was alive, would he rebel or support govt?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut joined Twitter a little over a month ago and the actress has made headlines for multiple reasons. From calling out industry's big wigs to waging a war of words with the government, there is no stopping the actress. Today, on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh Kangana shared a picture of the revolutionary and paid ode to him. However, the actress also shared her thoughts while commenting on Javed Akhtar's tweet. 

Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote, "Some people not only refuse to face the fact but want to hide it from others too that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a Marxist n  had written an article why l am an atheist . Any guess who are such people .I wonder if today he would have been around what they would have called him (sic)."

The tweet garnered a sharp reaction from Kangana who replied back saying, "I also wonder if #BhagatSing was alive would he rebel against the government chosen by his own people by a democratic process or will he support them?Had he seen Bharat Mata cut in pieces based on religions would he still choose to be an atheist or will he wear his Basanti Chola? (sic)."

Celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Kangana tweeted earlier in the day and wrote, "Mera Rang de Basanti Chola O mera Rang De Basanti Chola... #BhagatSingh."

Check out Kangana and Javed Akhtar's tweets below:

ALSO READ: Kangana takes a jibe at Anushka over her reaction to Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks; Calls it ‘selective feminism’

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

Latest Videos
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement