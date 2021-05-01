Kangana Ranaut replies to user who questioned about her help like Alia, Priyanka: Twitter isn’t the only way

Amid the COVID 19 spike, several stars like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt are using their social media to help people. Now, a user questioned Kangana Ranaut about what she was doing for people. The Thalaivi star had an apt response for the user on it.

Owing to the COVID 19 second wave in India, everyone including celebs and actors are jumping in to help people. Amid this, a Twitter user recently questioned about her help amid the crisis in India. The user suggested that actresses like and were amplifying resources using their social media handles and said that they were looking for a tweet like that from Kangana. The Thalaivi actress went ahead and responded in an her own way.

Kangana explained that Twitter is not the only way one can help others and that she was already helping people in her own way. She said that she is not doing it for the 'gallery' and is doing her bit. Responding to the user, Kangana said, "Twitter is not the only way to help people, I am helping people with beds, medicines, vaccines, oxygen... I have too many in my own professional and personal circle who are calling me and asking for help, I am not doing it for the gallery...understood dummy?"

Take a look at the user's tweet and Kangana's response:

Meanwhile, Kangana also shared a tweet where she explained that whatever calls for help she was getting, she was passing them on to her brother Aksht. She said that it was important to 'verify' the needy from 'frauds' and help. She wrote to another user in a tweet, "It’s very important to verify genuinely needy people, most frauds begging for oxygen and beds and selling in black, I am perpetually getting calls from friends/family for help passing them all to my brother Aksht, who is practically working in this only for past few weeks."

Recently, the actress also released a video where she warned certain people who were tarnishing India's image internationally amid the crisis. Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, Kangana has been spending time at home. On the work front, she will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film was postponed owing to the COVID 19 crisis. Apart from this, Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas.

Also Read|WATCH: Kangana Ranaut warns people who 'cry about India' to 'foreign daddies' amid COVID wave: Your time is up

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×