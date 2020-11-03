Kangana Ranaut responds to Javed Akhtar's criminal complaint against her; Calls herself a 'sherni'

Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar has reportedly filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut. Here's what she has to say about the same.

It seems like trouble has refused to leave ’s side this year. Recently, an FIR was lodged against the actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly creating a divide among communities through social media. The latest reports suggest that the Mumbai Police have summoned both the sisters and asked them to appear on November 10, 2020. They were also summoned earlier on the same charges in the last week of October but sought time for the same owing to their brother’s wedding.

Now, to add to her woes, noted lyricist Javed Akhtar has reportedly filed a criminal complaint against Kangana. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut has confirmed it through a tweet that reads, “Lyricist Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements on national and international television. The complaint has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai.” The actress has responded to it and writes, “Ek thi sherni.. Aur ek bhediyon ka jhund (There was a lioness ..... and a flock of wolves.”

एक थी शेरनी ..... और एक भेड़ियों का झुंड । https://t.co/uSGd4KBmwl — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) November 3, 2020

Currently, Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are in their hometown where they are making preparations for their brother’s wedding. Meanwhile, the actress recently completed the workshops meant for her upcoming movie Tejas in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Her first look from the same is already out on social media. Apart from that, Kangana will be playing the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. She has another project lined up that is Dhaakad.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai police; To appear before cops on November 10

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

